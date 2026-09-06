/Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office collection- Pankaj Tripathi starrer sees a big jump; earns THIS much on day 2

Mirzapur: The Movie continues to create significant buzz at the box office, with the popular franchise off to a strong start on its opening day. After an impressive beginning, the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan, and Divyendu-starrer saw a rise in collections on its day two. As the film heads toward the end of its first-weekend run, here’s a look at how much director Gurmeet Singh’s crime thriller earned on Day 2.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie grew by 24.3% on Day 2 and collected a net Rs 32 crore across 11,256 shows on Saturday (September 5). This brings the total India net to Rs 69.30 crore so far. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days at the theatres.

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Overseas, the movie earned Rs 6 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 10.25 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 79.55 crore.

By language, the crime thriller grossed ₹31.75 crore in Hindi, with 53.0% occupancy across 11,090 shows. In Telugu, it earned ₹0.25 crore with 32% occupancy across 166 shows. Morning shows opened at 25.54% occupancy, rising to 83.15% at night.

Review of Mirzapur: The Movie

According to WION's Shomini Sen, “Mirzapur: The Movie gives a fresh perspective to a known story. The film takes a fresh spin on love, validation, and brotherhood even as the main plot centres around the fight for the throne of Mirzapur. The film works for its music, its engaging plot and, above all, its fabulous cast. Kudos to director Gurmeet Singh for making each actor deliver their best in the film. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of the series or not; go watch Mirzapur: The Movie. It's full paisa vasool entertainment.” Read the full review of Mirzapur: The Movie here.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 3-hour-17-minute crime thriller that brings the popular Amazon Prime Video series to the big screen. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie brings back fan-favourite characters Bablu (Jitendra Kumar) and Guddu (Ali Fazal), who work under Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) while continuing their bitter clash with his hot-headed son, Munna (Divyenndu).