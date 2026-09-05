/Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal's crime thriller earns THIS much on day 1

The 'Bhaukaal' finally hits the big screen! After ruling the OTT space for years and gaining a massive cult following, Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, has secured its place in cinemas on September 4. With iconic characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Munna Bhaiya, and Bablu, and the larger-than-life gangster saga, all eyes are now on its opening-day performance after the film received many positive reviews. As audiences run to theatres to witness the battle for the throne, here's how much the movie grossed at the box office on day 1.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net of Rs 25.15 crore across 11,135 shows on day 1. This brings its total India gross collections to Rs 30.18 crore so far.

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The film recorded an overall occupancy of 42.7% across 11,135 shows on opening day.

As per the language-wise breakdown, the Pankaj Tripathi- and Ali Fazal-led crime thriller grossed Rs 25 crore in Hindi, with 43.0% occupancy across 10,961 shows. In Telugu, the film grossed Rs 0.15 crore with 24% occupancy across 174 shows. The morning shows started slowly, with 25.85% occupancy, but later the film picked up pace, and by night it had risen to 62.38%.

Review of Mirzapur: The Movie

According to WION's Shomini Sen, “Mirzapur: The Movie gives a fresh perspective to a known story. The film takes a fresh spin on love, validation, and brotherhood even as the main plot centres around the fight for the throne of Mirzapur. The film works for its music, its engaging plot and, above all, its fabulous cast. Kudos to director Gurmeet Singh for making each actor deliver their best in the film. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of the series or not; go watch Mirzapur: The Movie. It's full paisa vasool entertainment.” Read the full review of Mirzapur: The Movie here.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 3-hour, 17-minute crime thriller. Bringing the hit Amazon Prime Video crime-thriller series to the big screen, the film explores the fierce rivalry between the Tripathis and the Pandits for control of the Purvanchal underworld. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the story introduces iconic characters Bablu (Jitendra Kumar) and Guddu (Ali Fazal), who work under Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and continue to clash heavily with his hot-headed son, Munna (Divyenndu).