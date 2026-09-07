/Mirzapur-The Movie box office: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal's crime thriller grosses Rs 130 crore globally

Mirzapur: The Movie is proving that a successful OTT franchise can also attract audiences to theatres. Ever since its release in cinemas on September 4, the film has now crossed the ₹130 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within its opening weekend.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office report

On day 3, Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net of Rs 36 crore across 11,344 shows. This brings the total gross collection of India to Rs 112.35 crore and the total net collections to Rs 93.74 crore so far.

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Globally, the film collects Rs 7 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 132.35 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "Mirzapur: The Movie gives a fresh perspective to a known story. The film takes a fresh spin on love, validation, and brotherhood even as the main plot centres around the fight for the throne of Mirzapur. The film works for its music, its engaging plot and above all, its fabulous cast. Kudos to director Gurmeet Singh for making each actor deliver their best in the film. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of the series or not; go watch Mirzapur: The Movie. It's full paisa vasool entertainment."

“Mirzapur the movie also works for its ensemble cast. From Mohit Malik to Rasika Duggal to Kulbhushan Kharbanda to Sheeba Chaddha- all the actors make the film and the universe of Mirzapur alive. Even the tiniest cameos (including one by Priyanshu Painyuli) and brief appearances are all well etched out.”

All about Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The movie was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026. The action-crime thriller film transitions from the hit Amazon Prime Video series to th big screen. The film continues the violent saga in the badlands of Purvanchal. The core plot focuses on an escalating battle for the throne of Mirzapur as old rivalries return and a new threat emerges through a ruthless businessman named Babban Babua from Jaisalmer.