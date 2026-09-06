/Mirzapur: The Movie- Shoorveer singer alleges song was used without permission, calls it ‘an insult to Rajasthan’ | Watch

Mirzapur: The Movie, which is currently running successfully in theatres, has become a topic of conversation online, not because of the performances of the actors, but because of one of its songs. Rajasthani musician Rapperiya Baalam has publicly questioned how his track Shoorveer was used in the film, claiming that neither he nor his team was approached for permission.

According to him, the song holds cultural and historical significance because it was created in honour of Maharana Pratap, and its placement alongside characters involved in crime and violence has left the singer upset.

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Rapperiya Baalam on Mirzapur: The Movie

Rapperiya Baalam opened up about the issue through a video shared on Instagram. "I am making a video like this today. I have never done this before, but today my heart is hurt. You may wonder why I am upset—I should be happy that my song has been featured in a Mirzapur film. But the film’s team did not even ask for my permission before using the song. Who gave them permission? I certainly did not. I don’t know who authorised it," he explained.

He also objected to the setting in which the song appears. "This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji, and you are using it to glorify villains and gangsters. Is that right? If the Mirzapur team had approached us, we could have given them ten ideas. But you have simply picked up and used the song without permission. I don’t know who gave you the rights. Do you have the copyright?," Baalam added.

An insult to Rajasthan

He further expressed that the manner in which the song has been presented changes the meaning behind the composition. "My heart is hurt because this is an insult to Rajasthan and to Maharana Pratap ji. We cannot tolerate this. Our intention has always been that the ideals of the coming generations should be heroic figures such as Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. They endured so much for this land."

The musician further said that he would not have objected to the song being featured in the film had the team approached him beforehand. "Tell us what we should do. Thousands of messages are coming from people saying that my song has been featured in the film. I understand the Mirzapur team’s feelings—the song is very popular. But the team should have spoken to us; we would have given them the song. Whatever legal action follows will now continue."

Released in 2020, Shoorveer became popular among listeners and was created around the legacy of Rajasthan's warriors, particularly Maharana Pratap. Rapperiya Baalam is credited as the singer and composer of the track.

The team of the film is yet to respond on the matter.

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