/Mirzapur: The Movie Shoorveer row- Music label responds to Rapperiya Baalam’s allegations

The controversy surrounding the use of the song Shoorveer in Mirzapur: The Movie has taken another turn. After Rajasthani rapper Rapperiya Baalam alleged that his song was used without his permission in the crime thriller, Trouper Records, the music label associated with the song, has clarified that it was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment.

The statement comes after Rapperiya Baalam, whose real name is Ashok Bishnoi, questioned how Shoorveer was used in the movie without his knowledge. He had also expressed disappointment over the context in which the track appeared.

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Trouper Records clarifies

Taking to social media, Trouper Records said, "Trouper Records is pleased to share that ‘Shoorveer’ was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Film. Congratulations to Excel Entertainment and the entire Mirzapur team on the release! @excelmovies."

Alongside its clarification, it posted the song's credits, with Rapperiya Baalam listed as its singer and composer.

Why did Rapperiya Baalam object to the use of the song?

The matter emerged after the release of Mirzapur: The Movie. The singer took to his Instagram to express his disappointment at the use of the song in the film. "Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not."

He also questioned the creative context in which Shoorveer was used. "This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right? If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right." It was released in 2020. "I don't know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright?" he added.

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