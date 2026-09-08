/Chongtham Vikram Singh death: Who was the guitarist and music teacher killed in Delhi

Chongtham Vikram Singh's death following an alleged assault in New Delhi has sparked anger among the Northeast community. The 55-year-old Manipuri musician died on Monday morning after sustaining critical injuries during an altercation outside his residence in southeast Delhi.

He was a guitarist and music teacher, and had spent almost two decades in Delhi, where he was associated with music as a performer and teacher.

Who was Chongtham Vikram Singh?

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According to reports, he performed as a lead guitarist with bands such as Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark before shifting to the national capital.

He had lived in Delhi for 20 years and had taught students privately. Singh was also associated with the Delhi School of Music. He later established his own music school.

According to reports, Singh was involved with the Rock'n'Roots project and collaborated with Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan.

Over the years, he also performed and worked alongside musicians involved in cultural programmes and concerts.

Music was part of Singh's family

Singh's mother, Chongtham Ongbi Kamala Devi, is a respected Manipuri singer known for her work in classical and modern music. She also contributed her voice to Matamgi Manipur (1972), considered the first Manipuri feature film.

His cousin Lakshmipriya Devi directed Boong, which became the first Indian film to win a BAFTA Award.

Also Read: Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram dies after alleged assault in Delhi

What was the incident?

The fatal incident reportedly happened late on Sunday, September 6, in Kilokari village. According to Singh's family, a group of men was allegedly creating a disturbance near their home at around 11 pm.

Singh reportedly went downstairs after hearing the commotion and asked the group to stop. Police and the family have stated that an argument followed and eventually turned violent.

His son, Yaiphaba, said that he and his mother heard noises from outside before Singh returned towards the house. He allegedly heard his father shouting, "Thong hango! Thong hango!" (open the door, open the door).

When Yaiphaba opened the door, he reportedly found his father being assaulted. He said four to five men were "kicking and punching him" before fleeing.

Singh suffered severe injuries and was taken to Holy Family Hospital. His condition was reportedly critical, and he died while undergoing treatment at around 6.30 am on Monday.

About the investigation

According to reports, Delhi Police have arrested seven people in connection with Singh's death and detained a juvenile. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, Vijay, 36, and Mannu, 26.

The accused are said to be involved in packing and delivery of food from nearby dhabas. Their ages are between 15 and 36 years.

An FIR vide number 296/26 was registered under Sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 103(2) is for a murder committed by a group of five or more persons on grounds including race, caste or community. Section 3(5) is for acts committed by several people with common intention.