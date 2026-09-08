Renowned Manipuri guitarist and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, was beaten to death late on Sunday, September 7, in southeast Delhi's Kilokari Village. The brutal incident happened when the 55-year-old had stepped out of his third-floor residence to object to loud shouting allegedly being created by dhaba staff outside his home.

Hours after his death, Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh shared CCTV footage from the building showing a group of boys going down the staircase, presumably after the alleged assault.

Sharing the footage, Singh wrote,“With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest.”

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Also read: Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram dies after alleged assault in Delhi; suspects detained

The 17-second video shows a group of eight boys running down the stairs. It has been said that the confrontation happened when the singer was allegedly beaten by the group after he objected and returned to his home.

In a follow-up post, Singh wrote,''It’s been reported that eight suspected accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Thanks to @CMODelhiHon’ble CM of Delhi and @DelhiPolice for their swift action. Hope justice will be delivered at the earliest.''

Manipuri singer beaten to death, 7 arrested

According to police, Singh had come downstairs to dispose of garbage at around 11:30 PM when he noticed a group of people allegedly creating a ruckus. When he objected to the noise, it led to a heated argument. Delhi Police has arrested seven accused in connection with the death. The case has been registered under Section 103(2).

The argument escalated, and the group allegedly assaulted the singer. His son, Yaiphaba, rushed the critically injured musician to Holy Family Hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.