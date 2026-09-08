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Nora Fatehi faces Rs 3 crore lawsuit after calling private jet a ‘toy plane’

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:43 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:46 IST
Nora Fatehi faces Rs 3 crore lawsuit after calling private jet a ‘toy plane’

Picture of Nora Fatehi Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Nora Fatehi has been sued for Rs 3 crore after she referred to the jet as a "miniature," a "toy" and a "Lego airplane." The suit has been filed by the aviation company in a Gandhinagar court in Gujarat. 

Actress Nora Fatehi has found herself in controversy again after she referred to a chartered aircraft as a "Lego aeroplane." She has been served with a Rs 3-crore civil defamation suit filed by an aviation company over alleged "derogatory'' terms that she used in social media comments about one of its chartered aircraft.

Aviation company Dunes Aviation has filed a defamation suit against the actress, alleging that she used terms like "toy" and "Lego airplane" for their chartered aircraft, which has caused reputational and commercial damage.

The suit was filed in a Gandhinagar court in April, and the hearing is scheduled for September 25 before Senior Civil Judge R Agarwal.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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