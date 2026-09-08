/BRICS Summit 2026: Russia says Putin will update PM Modi on Ukraine conflict during their meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India as the BRICS Summit gets underway in New Delhi on September 12.

Ahead of Putin’s visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the trip will provide an important opportunity for India and Russia to discuss bilateral relations and address key issues on their agenda.

Speaking to reporters during a virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov highlighted the close personal relationship between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing their engagement as pragmatic and open. He said the visit could create new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. "In a couple of days, President Putin will begin his India visit. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in a very close personal contact. contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are as sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of our agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation."

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