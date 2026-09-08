/BRICS Summit 2026: From Delhi to G20 in Florida, is India emerging as the voice of the Global South?

India's BRICS presidency is giving New Delhi another opportunity to test something it began building at the G20 summit in Delhi in 2023: a larger diplomatic role as a voice for the Global South. The question is no longer simply whether India can host another major international summit. It is whether New Delhi can turn its ability to bring developing and emerging economies together into lasting influence on the global agenda.

The road to BRICS 2026 runs through Delhi's G20 moment.

When India hosted the G20 in September 2023, it put developing countries' concerns at the centre of its presidency. The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member was one of the clearest symbols of that approach. India also convened the Voice of Global South Summit, seeking to bring the concerns of countries outside the traditional centres of global power into major international discussions. Three years later, the setting has changed, but the broad ambition remains.

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India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together an expanded group of emerging economies and developing countries. Under India's chairship, more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have already been held across more than 25 Indian cities. The official theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflects New Delhi's attempt to present BRICS as a practical platform for development and cooperation rather than simply an alternative to the West. That distinction is important. BRICS today is much larger and more diverse than the original grouping of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Its expansion has brought in countries with different political systems, economic interests and relationships with the United States and Europe. That makes it difficult to turn BRICS into a single geopolitical bloc.

India appears more interested in using that diversity to its advantage. New Delhi wants BRICS to push for greater representation for developing economies in institutions such as the UN, IMF and World Bank, while also focusing on issues such as trade, development finance, technology, food and energy security and resilient supply chains. India's recent BRICS trade agenda has also focused on MSME finance, services trade and diversified global value chains. This is where India's Global South pitch becomes different from a straightforward China-Russia narrative.

For Beijing and Moscow, BRICS can be part of a broader push towards a more multipolar international system. For New Delhi, however, the grouping must also remain useful to countries that do not want to choose sides between Washington and Beijing. India's strength lies precisely in that space.

It can sit with China and Russia in BRICS, engage the US and its Western partners through other platforms, and simultaneously speak about the priorities of developing economies. That multi-alignment gives New Delhi diplomatic room that few other major powers possess. Recent analysis has described this approach as strategic multi-engagement, allowing India to work across competing power centres without formally joining any one bloc. The BRICS summit in Delhi, therefore, should be seen as more than a two-day diplomatic event.

It is a test of whether India can move from being a country that hosts conversations to one that shapes them. And the next test comes just three months later. The 2026 G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15 under the US presidency. That puts India in an interesting position. After hosting BRICS and making the Global South a central part of its diplomatic messaging, New Delhi will enter a G20 setting led by Washington, where the agenda and political tone could be very different.

That transition could reveal the real extent of India's diplomatic influence. Can India carry the concerns it raises in BRICS into the G20? Can it push for a stronger voice for developing economies without allowing the Global South agenda to become a contest between China and the United States? And can New Delhi persuade countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East that India's version of multipolarity is about giving them greater agency rather than asking them to pick a camp?