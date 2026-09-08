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'Relations continue to develop': Iran hails India ties ahead of BRICS Summit as US keeps close watch

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 12:13 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 12:13 IST
'Relations continue to develop': Iran hails India ties ahead of BRICS Summit as US keeps close watch

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Iran has praised its “very good” ties with India, stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation in trade and the Chabahar Port. Tehran plans to use the BRICS Summit to deepen discussions with India, amid US warnings over sanctions and India’s engagement with Iran.

Iran on Monday (Sep 7) praised its ties with India as “very good" and said it attaches “great importance" to the relationship. The remark is Iran's first since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei in a statement said that the two countries share a “long-standing, historic and civilisational relationship and it “continues to develop." Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12–13.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said, “India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," he added. Baghaei said Iran would use the BRICS Summit as an opportunity to continue discussions with India on areas of mutual interest. “Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries. We will certainly make use of the opportunity provided by the BRICS Summit to continue our discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest," he said.

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US watching the BRICS Summit closely

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after Modi-Pezeshkian meet said that he did not believe that the meeting was aimed at paving the way for an India-Iran trade deal. Speaking to Fox News Radio, Rubio had said countries could pursue their own foreign policies but warned against helping Iran bypass US sanctions. “No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon. And if countries decide to do that, then we’re going to have to sanction them too," Rubio said, adding that countries helping Tehran evade sanctions could face US sanctions. As Pezeshkian is headed to India, the US administration will be keenly watching the developments and interactions during the BRICS summit.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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