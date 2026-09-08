/'Relations continue to develop': Iran hails India ties ahead of BRICS Summit as US keeps close watch

Iran on Monday (Sep 7) praised its ties with India as “very good" and said it attaches “great importance" to the relationship. The remark is Iran's first since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei in a statement said that the two countries share a “long-standing, historic and civilisational relationship and it “continues to develop." Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12–13.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said, “India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," he added. Baghaei said Iran would use the BRICS Summit as an opportunity to continue discussions with India on areas of mutual interest. “Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries. We will certainly make use of the opportunity provided by the BRICS Summit to continue our discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest," he said.

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US watching the BRICS Summit closely