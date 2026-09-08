/UFO researcher finds possible hints of a sunken city under Bermuda Triangle

Maps of the seabed from the region of the Bermuda Triangle reveal faint parallel lines, according to a UFO researcher. He has proposed a theory, claiming that these lines are so neat and aligned, intersecting each other, that it is possible they were made by ancient humans.
Under the Bermuda Triangle lies a city that submerged many years ago, according to a claim made by self-described UFO researcher Scott C Waring. He says that an online map from a project that aims to map the entire ocean floor by the end of 2030 shows strange shapes near Cuba and Haiti. He says they most likely belong to a planned city built by ancient humans.
Seabed 2030 was launched in 2017 and will create a definitive, high-resolution bathymetric map of the entire ocean floor by the end of the decade. Waring studied one of the maps available and noticed near-parallel and intersecting lines. He says that the entire structure close to the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas stretches 15 kilometres in one direction and five in another.
Waring said in a YouTube video that the shapes indicate the presence of something that was "intelligently made". He believes that since the structures are quite large and symmetrical, they couldn't have been shaped by natural forces. Waring even goes to the extent of claiming that if not humans, some other civilisation from another world could have also made them.
"Now, is it ancient aliens or is it ancient humans? That’s the big question," Waring asked on his website, concluding that the city was built by ancient humans "because the geometric design looks more primitive and less futuristic." He added that it could be something similar to what we believe was Atlantis.
However, no marine scientists have yet analysed the data to confirm the existence of man-made structures under the Bermuda Triangle. For now, there is no geological or archaeological evidence. So Waring's claims should be taken with a pinch of salt and are merely a conspiracy theory till proven.
Waring believes it was built on the coral reef of an island area, and a powerful earthquake destabilised the island, which led to the reef and all structures on top of it sinking. But Waring clearly added a disclaimer that everything he said is merely a theory.
Bermuda Triangle is the region in the Atlantic where ships have vanished, and aeroplanes have gone missing for decades without a reasonable explanation. Magnetic compasses also go haywire here. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says there is no evidence that more vessels vanish mysteriously within the Bermuda Triangle than in other areas of the ocean.