/Where to watch India vs Japan historic T20I: Channel and live streaming details

India and Japan are working to finalise broadcasters for their historic one-off T20I on September 22 at Sano International Stadium in Tochigi Prefecture, coinciding with women’s cricket at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. While the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is in talks with ITW Universe to secure broadcasting rights for the marquee match against the Men in Blue, FanCode, the Indian digital sports platform that has collaborated extensively with the JCA on pathway competitions, is expected to livestream this match in India.



Finding broadcasters for this one-off match between unevenly matched T20I teams will pose logistical and operational challenges for the organisers. Considering all factors, telecasting the game live on YouTube with minimal production was also an option. Though that could still happen for the global audience, the JCA and the BCCI are believed to be locking in linear broadcasting partners for this historic one-off T20I.

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ITW Universe, which leads the race to become JCA’s broadcasting partners for this historic face-off, is also reportedly in talks with Star, Sony and Zee for the linear rights in India.

Early Challenges

The first hurdle for ITW and JCA is that the women’s gold-medal match is scheduled on the same day at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin City, Aichi. With the Indian women’s cricket team among the favourites to reach the final, there is a serious possibility that the men’s and the women’s matches could clash.



Sony Network, however, is the media rights holder for the Asian Games 2026.



Meanwhile, the organisers also explored staging an India-Japan T20I match the next day on September 23 to avoid the clash; however, the Asian Games schedule for the Japan men’s cricket team proved to be a roadblock. Japan is due to travel to Aichi the next day, on September 24, for their first group game against Afghanistan, with the two cities being 400 km apart.



The travelling Indian Team will reach the venue city on September 20 and is scheduled to train the next day. The travelling squad would likely stay in Sano for a few days before moving to Aichi for their scheduled Asian Games matches. India will begin its tournament with a quarterfinal clash on September 28.



For this historic fixture, the JCA also confirmed that the Sano International Cricket Ground, which has a seating capacity of 500, will be transformed for the India match. The organisers are expected to turn it into a 2,000-chair facility.

Where and when will India vs Japan T20I take place?

The one-off historic T20I between India and Japan will take place on September 22 at Sano International Stadium in Tochigi Prefecture.

What time will India vs Japan T20I start?

The first-ever senior men’s T20I match between India and Japan will start at 09:30 AM IST (1 PM local time).

Where can we watch live coverage of India vs Japan T20I?