/Asian Games 2026: IOA tells BCCI 'no special treatment' for cricket, asks board to handle own logistics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has told the Indian Cricket Board that it can arrange logistics for their travelling entourages for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Japan. After the BCCI and other ACC members raised concerns over a lack of ‘proper 5-star facilities’ for their men’s and women’s squads, the organisers and the IOA gave them a free hand to arrange their own accommodations. The IOA also asked the BCCI to take responsibility for their food and transport and to ensure the teams reach the match venue on time.



The players, however, also remain bound by Games protocol, accreditation, security, and WADA/ITA anti-doping location reporting.

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A Times of India (TOI) report suggests that a fruitful discussion between the BCCI and the IOA led to a mutual agreement that the BCCI will shoulder all logistical responsibilities, with the IOA urging equal treatment and welfare for the Indian contingent across 36 sports.



“BCCI CEO Hemang Amin got in touch with us (IOA), and we had a fruitful discussion. They are contemplating sending an advance team to Japan to assess the facilities. The IOA is completely fine with that. Based on their assessment, they can decide whether they want to use the organisers’ facilities or make their own arrangements. It is for the BCCI and the organisers to work out the best solution. All sports, athletes, coaches and the entire delegation are treated equally by IOA,” IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer said in a chat with TOI.

Stays, Issues and Beyond

Per the latest report, the men’s and women’s cricket teams have been allotted different hotels. While the men’s team is scheduled to put up at the three-star APA Hotel Nagoya Ekimae, the women’s team will stay at the four-star Meitetsu Grand Hotel. The two properties have the requisite amenities, although both are grades below the 5-star accommodations the Indian players are accustomed to. Meanwhile, the mandate for twin-sharing rooms has emerged as a primary point of friction for the board.

From Dubai to Nagoya

With Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team expected to reach the ongoing Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday (Sep 13) in Dubai, they would need to fly to Nagoya, Japan, the next day for their six-team competition. The Asian Games tournament begins with the women’s quarterfinal on Sep 18, with their final scheduled on Sep 22. The men’s competition, led by T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, will fly to Japan on Sep 21, with India’s schedule beginning on Sep 28 and the final on Oct 4.



With the BCCI having arrival and departure window schedules for both teams, they are now looking at accommodation and logistics. An advance team will travel to Japan early next week to inspect the hotels, cricket venues and other facilities before the two squads fly out.



Moreover, Aichi-Nagoya, the host city, is already under severe accommodation pressure, with the number of athletes and coaches expected to be around 17,000, up from their estimated figure of 15,000.

