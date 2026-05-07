/'They answer at 1 AM': Burj Khalifa builder Mohamed Alabbar says Indians have world’s best work ethic

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and the developer of the Burj Khalifa, lauded Indian professionals for what he described as the strongest work ethic in the world. Alabbar underscored that he prefers hiring Indian talent because of their consistency, commitment, and willingness to exceed expectations. He also highlighted that many Indian employees remain accessible even at odd hours, demonstrating a deep sense of responsibility toward their work.



Alabbar added that business success depends less on intelligence and more on consistent effort and attention to detail. He emphasised that hard work is not just about long hours, but also about carefully evaluating opportunities, taking informed risks, building capable teams, and executing plans with discipline. "I always tell people, from my own perspective, my IQ is average, but my hard work is the best. I believe in hard work," he said while speaking at the Make It in the Emirates summit, as per Gulf News.

Alabbar on hard work

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Alabbar connected these qualities directly to Indian professionals and described that they are highly committed and dependable. He also added that their availability to respond at any time of day develops his confidence in relying on Indian talent across his different projects. "The harder you work, the luckier you will get. There's a saying, hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard, and this is why I like to hire Indians, because they answer the phone even at one o'clock in the morning," he added.



He further noted that businesses operating in uncertain conditions succeed by staying alert, regularly evaluating risks, and encouraging teams to consistently perform at a high level. Referring to crises like the 2008 financial meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabbar stressed that resilience must be built in advance, rather than developed only after difficulties emerge.



"There was a hard lesson for everyone. We had some hard lessons during the COVID pandemic as well as other crises. When you learn from 2008 and from COVID, you have to build an agile and resilient business that can handle these circumstances," Alabbar said.



Reflecting on those challenges, he noted that Emaar acted early during recent crises to protect its employees by ensuring job security and maintaining stable salaries, measures influenced by lessons from past economic disruptions.