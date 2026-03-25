/Alan Ritchson's best roles: Reacher, Gloss, Hank Hall and others

Alan Ritchson, star of action drama Reacher, has found himself in the midst of a controversy following a reported physical dispute with a neighbour in Tennessee this week.
Alan Michael Kelston Ritchson, popularly known as Alan Ritchson, is an American actor. Recently, the actor took the headlines due to an alleged assault on his neighbour in Tennessee. As the actor's fight with a neighbour continues to become the topic of discussion, here we take a look at his best roles.
The three-season action drama features Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a retired military police officer who gets arrested for a murder he did not commit and finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops and a bizarre political situation.
Helmed by Lev L. Spiro, Ritchson plays the role of Thad Castle, an eccentric team captain. The sitcom follows college football players at a fictional university, including Alex Moran (Darin Brooks), Castle, and Sammy Cacciatore (Chris Romano), navigating their lives within partying, football, and academic scandal.
Alan plays the titular role of Hank Hall, a deeply troubled man. This action thriller revolves around the young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong.
The movie centres on Katniss, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who is advised by President Snow to participate in a special edition of the Hunger Games that will feature all its previous winners. Alan Ritchson has received immense praise for his role as Gloss.
Based on a 1994 true story, this drama continues with a widowed father, Ed Schmitt (Alan Ritchson), who works hard to care for his two daughters, with his youngest critically ill. The dramatic turn comes when a hairdresser (Hilary Swank) rallies a Kentucky community to help him save his critically ill daughter.
Alan Ritchson plays Aimes. The film centres on Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of Fast Five’s slain drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) for his father’s death and lost fortune.