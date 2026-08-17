/Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunite on stage for surprise Wicked performance in London | Watch

Ariana Grande surprised her fans after the singer brought in her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo during her London tour stop, giving the audience an unexpected reunion as the pair performed songs from the hit musical and celebrated their bond once again. The surprise appearance by Erivo came as a big surprise for everyone, as Grande continues to complete the final stretch of her tour before taking a break.

Ariana Grande-Cynthia reunion in London

Ariana Grande turned her London concert into an unexpected Wicked reunion when Cynthia Erivo appeared on stage at the O2 Arena. The surprise happened during the second night of Grande's London run, part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which is scheduled to continue through September 1.

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Grande and Erivo, who played Glinda and Elphaba in the Wicked films, performed For Good, one of the musical's most recognisable songs. They then followed it with a mashup of Judy Garland's Get Happy and Barbra Streisand's Happy Days Are Here Again. Broadway’s original Wicked stars, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, joined Grande and Erivo on the special in the For Good performance.

The appearance marked a notable live reunion for the pair, who last performed together during the 2025 Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. Bringing Erivo back for the London show made the moment even more significant for fans who have followed their friendship and onscreen partnership.

The reunion post the announcement by the singer that she would step away from the public eye after completing her current tour on September 1. The decision followed increased public scrutiny around her appearance and health.

Ariana Grande to take a break from professional commitments

Ariana Grande will take an extended break from public-facing work and appearances after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine Tour in London on September 1, 2026. Her team confirmed the planned hiatus follows relentless public scrutiny regarding her health and physical appearance.