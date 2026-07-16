/FIFA World Cup 2026 final: BTS, Justin Bieber to debut World Cup event

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set to feature a major entertainment spectacle, with global music stars BTS and Justin Bieber reportedly preparing to make their World Cup event debut. The high-profile performances are expected to bring together football fans and music lovers from around the world as the tournament reaches its grand finale. With a historic final match and a star-studded celebration planned, the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be one of the biggest sporting events ever.