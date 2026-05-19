/'Be your own hero’: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message to young women after recent dowry death cases

Following the tragic deaths of two young women in Bhopal and Greater Noida, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has spoken out about the importance of financial independence for women after marriage.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old BJP MP shared a detailed message on Tuesday, speaking about the pressures and abuse many women reportedly continue to face within marriages.

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Kangana reacts to the recent deaths of young women

Her remark comes amid the ongoing discussion around two separate cases that recently sparked a conversation online, the death of a woman from Noida in Bhopal and another young woman in Greater Noida whose family alleged dowry-related harassment.

"So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married," Kangana wrote in her post.

She further suggested that women focus on building their careers before getting married. "My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/ dating/ wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life," she said. "Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please, you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you, what you do and who you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want. Don't listen to anyone."

About the incidents

One of the cases that triggered public attention involved 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, who was found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. As per reports, the police have registered a case against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, on charges linked to dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.

Another incident is from Greater Noida, where 24-year-old Deepika Nagar reportedly died after falling from the terrace of her in-laws’ house. Her family accused her husband and relatives of ongoing dowry harassment.

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