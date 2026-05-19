/Twisha Sharma's former co-star and director express shock over her death:Knew her as a committed, hard-working girl

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman from Noida, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh’s, house in Bhopal on May 12. The local police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against the husband, who is now absconding, and the mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

Twish was a former Miss Pune and had even acted in two films before doing her MBA and venturing into the corporate world. Now, as her tragic death has come to light, her former co-star, actor Dheekshith Shetty, has expressed shock over her demise.

Dheekshith Shetty and Twisha Sharma had worked together in a Telugu film called Mugguru Monagallu (2021). Dheekshith gained prominence recently after starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the 2025 film The Girlfriend.

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"It's very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion for whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it's shocking to know that she took her own life," the actor told Hindustan Times.

Dheekshith Shetty said he had not been in touch with her, and they last spoke four years ago.

"I didn't even know that she got married. We worked on that one film, and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her master's degree, and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army, and she realised it wasn't her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family," he added.

Director of Mugguru Monagallu, Abhilash Reddy said he met her parents on the day of the film's screening. "I met her parents on the day of our film's screening, and they were all such lovely people. It's such sad and shocking news of her passing," he shared.

Twisha Sharma case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to examine the allegations. Twisha’s mother-in-law has alleged that she was addicted to drugs and was a schizophrenic.

Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who heads the SIT, said efforts are continuing to trace Samarth Singh, who has been on the run since May 12. The preliminary post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal indicated death due to hanging.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kashyap said that while the bail petition mentioned allegations of drug addiction, the SIT was investigating strictly according to the sections in the FIR.

The bail application filed by Giribala Singh for her son alleged that Twisha became irritable and developed trembling hands when she did not have access to narcotic substances.

It claimed she had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and counselling. The application stated that Twisha travelled to Delhi by flight on April 17 and remained untraceable for around 12 hours before reaching her parents' house the next day. It also claimed her behaviour towards her in-laws changed after she became pregnant.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, told NDTV, "After Twisha lost her job, their taunts started: 'How will we feed you?' All these things came out," he said. The first clear sign of trouble surfaced during the honeymoon.

Navnidhi Sharma described Twisha's husband as a "wolf in sheep's clothing."