/Twisha Sharma death: Messages with friends and mother point to extreme distress - 'I am trapped'

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman who was found hanging in her matrimonial home in Bhopal, was distressed in the days leading up to her death, texts shared with her friend show. She told them of feeling "trapped", stuck, and missing her home and friends. The messages show that she was suffering from anxiety in her marriage. When they asked her if she was OK, she told them she was fine, while trying to downplay her situation. Twisha hailed from Noida in Uttar Pradesh and got married to her husband Samarth Singh after meeting him on a dating app in 2024. The two tied the knot in 2025. She was found hanging in his house in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The short post-mortem report showed that Twisha died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature," indicating she was alive when hanged. She was an MBA graduate, worked in a company in Delhi and also participated in pageants and acted in films.

Twisha told her friends about feeling stuck

However, her text messages exchanged with friends and her mother point to extreme distress, NDTV reported. In one WhatsApp message on May 7, she told her friend, "I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself, regardless where you are." She even advised her friend against rushing into marriage. "Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. Filhal bas yahi kahungi. Call you sometime soon. (Don't get married just because you want to. Think properly before going ahead. That's all I would say right now)." Her friend grew concerned and asked, "I hope you are okay. Love you too. I am worried about you." To which, Twisha replied, "Main theek hoon. Mujhe bas ghar ki bahut yaad aati hai. Teri yaad aati hai. (I am fine. I just miss home and you)".

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Twisha's messages with her mother

Another chat on Instagram had her telling a friend that she felt "trapped". "I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (I am trapped, bro. Make sure you don't get stuck.) Can't talk much. I will call when the time is right," she wrote. Her friend replied, "I am worried about you. I love you so much."

Twisha's distress was apparent in the messages she sent to her mother, also, in which she asked her to take her home. "Mujhe bhaut zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (I feel suffocated, Mother). Kyu bheja mujhe yaha. Ye yaha baat hi nahi kar raha hai (Why did you send me to Bhopal? He isn't talking to me)," she wrote. "Bhopal bula kar phir se sab natak (He called me to Bhopal and it is the same old story)," she said in another message. Twisha told her mother that Samarth did not talk to her on their way home from the Bhopal airport.

"Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please (Please take me with you tomorrow)," she told her mother in a message she sent on May 7. Twisha said her husband was not talking to her, and it seemed like her was "tolerating (her) for a year" and she could not figure out "what she had done to disappoint her husband."

The chats further reveal that her husband accused her of carrying an illegitimate child, which she was reportedly forced to abort. Twisha was angry about it and told her mother, "Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bacha tha, aur main ignore karu???" (He is asking me whose child that was, and I should ignore?)

What happened on the day of Twisha's death