/Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 40th birthday with PM Modi | See pics

Kangana Ranaut turned 40 on March 23. The actor-turned-politician celebrated her day with her family and paid a visit to PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The BJP MP shared glimpses of the meeting on social media for her fans.

Kangana Ranaut meets PM Modi

The actress was accompanied by her family, including sister Rangoli Ranaut and brother Akshit Ranaut. Alongside posting the photos, she shared that the interaction was special as she received guidance from the PM.

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Taking to Instagram, she expressed her gratitude and wrote, "Got time and guidance of Honorable Prime Minister along with family today. It has been a memorable birthday for me."

One of the images from the visit featured the actress receiving a bouquet from the Prime Minister, while her family posed for the photo. Another slide captured the Ranaut family sharing a warm and cordial exchange.

What caught the eyes of the netizens was her brother holding a traditional brass wall frame depicting the Dashavatara.

For the visit, Ranaut chose a formal style and wore a white embroidered saree.

Fans reactions

As soon as the post surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. One user wrote, "Congratulations on a beautiful and memorable birthday!" "Finally your dream comes true.. you meet him personally and this is the best birthday gift ever for you!! Happy Birthday My all time QUEEN," wrote another. "Happy Birthday! This is such an inspiring milestone for you and your family," read one comment. "Some moments feel like history, but this one feels like legacy being acknowledged in real time. Grace met power here-and the frame will remember it longer than words ever could," another user said.

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