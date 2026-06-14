/Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata gets tax-free status in Haryana; CM Nayab Singh Saini praises Kangana Ranaut's film

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, has received a gift from the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini soon after the release of the film. He has announced that it will be exempt from the entertainment tax in the state.

The update was shared on Saturday after CM arrived for a special screening of the film in Chandigarh. The event was also attended by Ranaut, who leads and co-produces the project. Several other state leaders and public representatives were also seen at the screening.

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CM Saini praises the film

Addressing reporters after watching the film, CM Saini praised the film, saying, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties," as quoted by ANI.

Reacting to the announcement, Ranaut thanked the Haryana government and said, "The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana."

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Released in theatres on June 12, the film is inspired by real-life events from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Directed by writer-director Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata showcases the experiences of the staff at Mumbai's Cama Hospital on the terrifying night of November 26, 2008.

WION review of the film reads, " Manoj Tapadia brings the story of nurses to the big screen by understanding the gravity of the subject and the stories of people he's telling, capturing the fear that those women had. At moments, the movie goes overboard with dialogues and actions that may feel unnecessary or overdone. But that’s the little creative liberty that’s always demanded by a film. Having watched so many movies and documentaries on this incident, I can say this movie captures the events with both emotion and fear, alongside moments of warmth. This film will make you think about a story, which has remained largely hidden. Runtime is short and that's the best part."

In the film, Ranaut plays the role of a nurse, and presents how medical professionals safeguarded hundreds of people as terrorists attacked different parts of the city.