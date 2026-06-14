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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office: How much did Kangana Ranaut's film earn on day 2?

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 09:06 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 09:06 IST
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office: How much did Kangana Ranaut's film earn on day 2?

Kangana Ranaut in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Photograph: (X)

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The Kangana Ranaut starrer, which was released in cinemas on June 12, has shown some growth on day 2 at the box office. Read more to know how much Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata minted on the second day. 

Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, was released in theatres on June 12. The film's release clashed with three other films, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor and Haunted 3D, and despite that, it has shown an improvement in the numbers at the box office. Let's delve in to know how much Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata earned on the second day.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office report day 2

As per the report of Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on that day collected a net of Rs 1.45 crore across 1956 shows. This brings total gross collection of India to Rs 2.93 crore and net collection of India to Rs 2.45 crore. The occupancy on the second was higher (17%) compared to the first day (11%).

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The Hindi occupancy of the film overall was 22.03%. The highest occupancy recorded in the city is Chennai (54.7%), followed by Bengaluru (30%), Mumbai (24.8%), Pune (25.8%), and Lucknow (20.5%).

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About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and its connection to real-life events

Kangana Ranaut revealed the title is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phrase used for the ordinary labourers, frontline workers, and citizens who literally build and sustain the country. The makers have been screening the film exclusively for real-life frontline workers (hospital assistants, nurses, and security personnel) in cities like Jodhpur and Bhubaneswar.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and draws inspiration from the events that unfolded inside Cama and Albless Hospital on the night of November 26. The story showcases how the hospital staff reportedly worked under extreme pressure to safeguard hundreds of patients amid the terror that gripped Mumbai.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and draws inspiration from the events that unfolded inside Cama and Albless Hospital on the night of November 26. The story showcases how the hospital staff reportedly worked under extreme pressure to safeguard hundreds of patients amid the terror that gripped Mumbai.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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