/Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X reviews: Viewers praise Kangana Ranaut's tribute to 26/11 heroes

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has released in theatres on June 12. Inspired by real-life events from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film pays tribute to the healthcare workers who showed bravery during the crisis.

Inspired by real-life events

Directed by writer-director Manoj Tapadia, the film showcases the experiences of the staff at Mumbai's Cama Hospital on the terrifying night of November 26, 2008. In the film, Ranaut plays the role of a nurse, and presents how medical professionals safeguarded hundreds of people as terrorists attacked different parts of the city.

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Viewers praise the film

Following the release of the film, netizens took to social media to share their first reactions. Several viewers appreciated the film for highlighting a lesser-known chapter of the terrifying attack, and honouring the hospital staff for their role during the tragedy.

Praising the film, one user said, "Just finished #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata I appreciate how grounded the film is in an era that rewards shock value. It’s a reminder that the bravest people aren’t those carrying weapons, but those carrying responsibility."

While another added, "#BharatBhhagyaViddhaata is a heartfelt and inspiring tribute to the brave nurses of Cama Hospital. #KanganaRanaut delivers a powerful and emotional performance, while the entire cast does a commendable job. It's a moving and respectful story that leaves a lasting impact."

Sharing their thoughts after watching the film, a social media user wrote,"My review of #bharatbhhagyaviddhaata !!!! Amazing movie !!! #kanganaranaut."

Another audience member highlighted, " Some stories entertain you but some but dome stories stay with you #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata does both."

Praising the cast, one wrote, "Every one who acted in the movie #bharatbhhagyaviddhaata should be awarded !! They all are so good !!! That salute scene of old guard still refresh in my eyes !!!"

"Just watched Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. What a beautiful and inspiring film! The story, emotions, and message stay with you long after the movie ends. Wishing the entire team great success and praying that this film reaches every corner of the country and receives all the love and appreciation it truly deserves," said another.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata