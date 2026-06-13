/Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office: Kangana Ranaut starrer struggles to gain momentum on day 1

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was released in cinemas on June 12. Backed with a patriotic narrative, which is rooted in Indian history, the film entered theatres amid considerable buzz. However, Kangana Ranaut's film has opened up with modest collections clashing with three other films, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor and Haunted 3D.

How much did Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata mint on day one?

On day one, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected a net of Rs 1 crore across 2181 shows, as per the report of Sacnilk. This brings India's gross collection to Rs 1.19 crore and India's net collection to Rs 1 crore.

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The Hindi 2D version recorded 3.77 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 12.00 per cent in the afternoon and 10.54 per cent in the evening. This took its overall occupancy for the day to 9.63 per cent. The NCR region had the highest number of shows, standing at 281, followed by Mumbai with 167 shows and Ahmedabad with 143 shows.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata gains respect for the topic it is on and the emotions that it had. This film will make you think about a story, which has remained largely hidden. Runtime is short, and that's the best part. The story is more focused on the human side and instinctive reactions that they took during the crises. The movie does have the occasion when the dialogues go heroic, with a little bit of over-emotions and melodrama in the climax act or when Ranaut as a nurse kisses a patient's head, but all in all, it still manages to stay grounded and calm enough for its message to resonate.

All about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Written and helmed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the thriller film is based on the true events and it is inspired by the bravery of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital.