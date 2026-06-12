/Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone, calls her irreplaceable while speaking out against Bollywood negativity

Kangana Ranaut has showered praise for fellow actor Deepika Padukone during the promotion of her latest release Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The actress and politician has described her as an irreplaceable star of Hindi cinema.

Kangana praises Deepika Padukone

During a recent conversation with Entertainment Live, Kangana opened up about her journey in the film industry and stressed the value of learning from others. Recalling her early days in Mumbai, she said, "When I came from home, I didn't know anything. I was a 15–16-year-old girl from the mountains. Even forming meaningful sentences was a challenge. Whatever I have learned, I learned by observing people."

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The actress revealed that she often drew inspiration from her contemporaries. "Even when it came to my contemporaries, like Deepika and others, they had an athletic background. I came from a science background. I would see how disciplined they were with exercise and fitness. I always learned from my contemporaries," she said, referring to Deepika.

Kangana on maintaining a healthy mindset

Kangana also spoke about the importance of maintaining a healthy mindset. "If someone is less talented than me, then they should get my protection. I should treat them like a mentor would. And if someone is more talented than me, naturally I should learn from them and receive their guidance. Then where is the question of insecurity?"

Highlighting what she believes, she added, "I see so much negativity around me, especially among the younger generation. It's not good. This feeling of jealousy and resentment is toxic. We should consciously eradicate it."

"There will never be another Deepika Padukone"

During the conversation, he also stated that many legendary actresses across generations have remained unmatched, including Deepika.

"We often think that actresses come and go. But that isn't true. There can never be another Meena Kumari. In fact, I was thinking that there can never be another Karisma Kapoor either. Every era has its own icons - whether it's Hema Malini ji, Waheeda Rehman, or Madhubala, who is simply irreplaceable. Each generation has certain faces that can never be replaced. There will never be another Madhuri Dixit. And I'm not just talking about myself. I feel there will never be another Deepika Padukone either," she said.

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