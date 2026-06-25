/‘Kangana Ranaut is very intelligent actress’: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata stars Smita Tambe and Esha Dey | Interview

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned outstanding reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie tells the brave story of the nurses of Cama and Albless Hospital, who went on to save the lives of more than 400 people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Apart from Ranaut, who plays a nurse in the movie, the other actresses who bring the nurses to the big screen are Marathi actresses Smita Tambe and Esha Dey.Both actresses have played the role of nurses in the movie.

Speaking exclusively to WION, the actresses talked about many aspects of the film, how it all came together, and above all, Kangana Ranaut.

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Ranaut, who is now an MP, is one of the most renowned actresses in Indian cinema. Her journey has been defined by strong individuality and speaking her mind. When asked, ‘’Is there a quality in her that you admire as an artist?''

Kanagana Ranaut is a very intelligent actress

Smita, who is known as a Marathi actress and had earlier worked with Ranaut in her 2019 movie Panga, called Kangana one of the most, ‘’intelligent actresses.''

''I had worked with two times, earlier in the movie called Panga. In that film, I played the role of a stict captain. Kangana is a very intelligent actor and when you work, you may not able to understand it, but she known her character arch and how to keep it align,'' she shared.

''In the first film, my only focus was to watch her work up close. When you watch any actor's work from nearby, but when you watch her work up close, you notice at what point and on what note she leaves the scene. There are so many things that she's not greedy for. Because she focuses on the overall arc of the character, leaving out many small things, because she has to focus on the overall arc of the character. So this intelligence is outstanding. As I have always said, when you work with great actors, some things also rub off on you. It’s always like that. So I always see her that way, and she’s a mind-blowing actress.''

Star cast of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Photograph: (IG/Manikarnika films)

Esha Dey, known for her work in Marathi theatre and popular show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, shared how Kangana praised her work during the shoot of the movie.

Adding to what Smita said, Dey said, ''Kangana is a brilliant actor, and I admire. Yes, she’s outspoken and straightforward. But as a co-actor, when it comes to work, she’s very focused and on it, not scattered here and there. But when any department is working, she lets them work.''

''What's best is that she really appreciates everyone's work. For me, there was a shot of mine where she went behind the monitor to watch that scene, and then she praised it, saying I had done it nicely. Those little things, that appreciation, really matter. And when somebody you admire does that, I think that’s the blessing,'' she said.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata review