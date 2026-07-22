/French model recruiter linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Paris

A French professional model scout who spent more than ten years connecting the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with various models was found dead in his residence near Paris on Monday (July 20). Marie-Céline Lawrysz, deputy public prosecutor at the Nanterre Judicial Court, confirmed on Wednesday (July 22) that Daniel Siad's body was discovered at his home in Colombes, a suburb of the French capital.



An autopsy is set to be conducted to establish the cause of death. Just days before his death, Siad had told CNN that he saw no indication that two women he had referred to Epstein were abused by him or had come to any harm through their association with him.