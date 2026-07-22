/Sonam Wangchuk puts condition for ending fast, seeks assurance of no punitive action against protesters

Activist Sonam Wangchuk set a precondition on Wednesday for ending his hunger strike against the NEET paper leak and said he will terminate his fast only when the government assures that protesters will not face any punitive legal action.

Wangchuk wrote a letter to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, thanking them for visiting him and assuring him that the government would consider his earlier demands.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Thank you for visiting me at the hospital last night and for your earnest appeal that I end my fast,” he wrote. Wangchuk specifically mentioned that during the discussion, the ministers assured that the government would positively consider the demands of adequate compensation for the families of students who committed suicide after the paper leak, holding a discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the education minister.

“After your visit, roughly 65 Members of Parliament from across political parties have written to me; some have already come, and others are expected this evening. They have all urged me to end my fast, reminding me that I still have much work to do in the service of our nation,” he said, adding, “I agree with them. I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life.”

“Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only ‘offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system. If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians.”

He added that in the absence of such an assurance, he will be forced to continue his fast indefinitely.

“The Chalo Sansad march on 20 July 2026 remained very peaceful despite the atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police. The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment, or vindictive action against those who participated,” he added.

The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope, and conviction, Wangchuk said, concluding his letter.