/'152 paper leaks, zero convictions': Rahul Gandhi seeks PM apology over police action against students

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (July 22) launched a sharp attack on the government over student protests and the NEET paper leak issue, saying the education system is "rigged" and youngsters are protesting for legitimate demands.

Addressing a press conference a day after the Congress held a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg against police action on protesters during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, Gandhi said the party fully supports the demands of students.

"The thing that is very clear to everybody is that our education system, which was known to be one of the best education systems in the world, is today a rigged system. What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math, that's approximately one a month," the Congress MP said.

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The Rae Bareli MP said paper leaks had affected 7.5 crore students and their families, while there had been zero convictions of those responsible for the leaks.

"Seven-and-a-half crore students and their families are affected by this. These are middle-class and poor families. They put their hard-earned money into this, and then they are literally spat on. And the best part of this is zero convictions. In the last 10 years, 152 leaks have taken place and zero convictions. So somebody or a group of people are destroying our education system, India's most valuable asset, destroying the lives of our students. What does the government do? Zero convictions," he added.

He also questioned the police action against protesters, asserting that students have the right to demonstrate and demand the fair education system the country owes them. However, he refrained from mentioning the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is spearheading the movement at Jantar Mantar.

"The question is why is this happening to our students? What exactly have our students done? They have security forces aiming weapons at them. What have they done wrong? They are protesting peacefully; they are making demands; they are asking for what this country owes them," he said.

Gandhi appeared on stage wearing a black band on his right arm, in line with the Opposition's all-black appearance in Parliament on Wednesday as it sought a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue in the House.

Gandhi listed three key demands: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, strict action should be taken against those who allegedly beat and insulted students, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for the treatment meted out to the protesting students.