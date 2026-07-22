/CJP appeals to Wangchuk to end 25-day hunger strike; SP delegation to meet him at Medanta

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to call off his prolonged hunger strike as concerns over his deteriorating health intensified. However, he vowed that the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar would continue until the protesters' core demands are met.

Wangchuk's hunger strike, which demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and raises wider concerns over the education system, entered its 25th day on Monday.

Dipke, in a post on X, highlighted the growing concern over the activist's health and detailed the movement's ongoing strategy.

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"We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk. The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met," he said.

Dipke emphasised that the struggle for accountability would continue regardless of whether Wangchuk ended his fast.

"Today is the 25th day of Sonam Sir's hunger strike. 25 days without food, so there is a huge threat to his life. I don't want anything to happen to Sonam Sir, so I request Sonam Sir to break his hunger strike. And we will continue this protest. This is my assurance that even if Sonam Sir breaks his hunger strike, we will continue our protest and will not step back until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. With this, I want to say that our protest will continue peacefully. I appeal to all our supporters to continue the protest peacefully," he said.

The 59-year-old activist was forcibly removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday by Delhi Police and taken to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

On Tuesday, the climate activist was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi High Court ordered his immediate transfer following a plea filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo.

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh also met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital.

Later today, a delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders is expected to meet Wangchuk and appeal to him to end his indefinite fast.

"We will submit a written appeal. Some MPs have signed it, saying that his health is more important. We are making a special appeal to him to end his fast," Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai was quoted as saying by ANI.