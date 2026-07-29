/Who is Trump's new spy chief Jay Clayton? | Gravitas

America has a new intelligence chief. The US Senate has confirmed Jay Clayton as the country's Director of National Intelligence, handing him one of the most powerful national security roles in the United States.

The Republican led Senate approved Clayton's nomination by a 51-to-47 party-line vote, with every Democrat voting against him. As Director of National Intelligence, Clayton will supervise all 18 US intelligence agencies.

Clayton, who was nominated by US President Donald Trump, will take over from Bill Pulte, who had been serving as acting intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard stepped down in June.

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Following his confirmation, Trump praised Clayton in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying, "Jay is outstanding in every way, and will do a spectacular job as Director."

Democrats had initially welcomed Clayton as a more conventional alternative to Pulte. However, they turned against him during his confirmation hearing.

Senators repeatedly asked Clayton whether Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Clayton stopped short of directly answering the question and instead said Biden had been "certified" as the winner.

"I'm not an election denier," Clayton told senators without directly answering whether Biden won the election.

Democrats argued that his responses raised concerns about whether he could remain independent while facing political pressure.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner said he "came away from his confirmation hearing with serious reservations about whether he would be willing to stand up to political pressure."

"I sincerely hope he proves those concerns unfounded, because the Intelligence Community deserves steadier leadership than it has received in recent months," Warner said in a statement after the vote.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, had earlier described Clayton's confirmation hearing performance as "abysmal."

Republicans defended Clayton's record as chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission during Trump's first term and, more recently, as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Clayton's experience in fighting financial crime and handling national security cases made him a proven leader at a time of heightened threats.

Clayton has also faced questions over subpoenas issued during his tenure as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The subpoenas were linked to reporting on security concerns surrounding a Qatari-donated Air Force One aircraft. However, the Trump administration later withdrew them.

His confirmation could also help revive negotiations over Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The provision allows the US government to collect communications involving foreigners abroad without obtaining an individual warrant.

Democrats had resisted renewing the authority while Pulte remained acting intelligence chief, citing concerns over possible administration overreach.

However, any extension is unlikely before September because the House of Representatives has already left Washington for its summer recess.

Jay Clayton brings decades of experience in law, finance and government to the intelligence post. He served as chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission from 2017 to 2020 during Trump's first term, where he focused on investor protection and financial enforcement.

Before entering government, Clayton spent nearly 20 years at a global law firm and an alternative asset management firm. He also led major criminal, financial and national security investigations as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Cambridge, Clayton holds degrees in engineering, economics and law.