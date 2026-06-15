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  • /WATCH: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke SLAPPED before his address in Jaipur

WATCH: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke SLAPPED before his address in Jaipur

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 18:00 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 18:47 IST
WATCH: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke SLAPPED before his address in Jaipur

Snippet of the viral video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly seen being slapped before he could address a gathering during a protest in Jaipur on Monday (June 15).

 

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly seen being slapped before he could address a gathering during a protest in Jaipur on Monday (June 15).

WION can not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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According to videos circulating on social media, the situation turned tense when Dipke was on his way to address the rally. As he was being carried on the shoulders of supporters, a group of alleged miscreants in the crowd reportedly pulled at his scarf, slapped him several times and attempted to drag him down, triggering chaos at the venue.

The incident occurred despite Dipke's earlier appeal for a peaceful gathering at the Shaheed Smarak at 3 pm.

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The CJP, a satirical outfit, had earlier launched a nationwide protest campaign that began with a large student gathering in New Delhi. Subsequent youth demonstrations were held in Amritsar, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow. According to the organisation, Dipke announced that the movement was expanding across the country and warned that protesters would return to Delhi if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not resign over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy and issues related to the CBSE Open Schooling Module (OSM). He said the campaign reflected the voice of India's youth and would continue to gain momentum.

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The group emerged in May after controversial remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant triggered widespread outrage. Since then, it has built a significant online following by adopting the term "cockroach" as a symbol of resistance.


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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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