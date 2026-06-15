/‘Let pilgrims take home stories of love and warmth’: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday described the annual Amarnath Yatra as an opportunity to counter hatred, prejudice, and misinformation about Kashmir, urging people across the Valley to ensure that pilgrims return home with positive memories of the region and its people.

Speaking in Pahalgam, one of the main base camps for the pilgrimage, Mehbooba said every pilgrim visiting Jammu and Kashmir should be treated as a guest and an ambassador who carries the story of Kashmir to different parts of the country.

She said the way pilgrims are welcomed and cared for can play a significant role in challenging negative perceptions about Kashmir and strengthening bonds between people from different regions and communities.

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“Every pilgrim who visits us is a guest of Kashmir. They carry the story of our land, our people, and our values to every corner of India. It is our responsibility to ensure they leave with memories of our love, warmth, and hospitality,” she said.

The former Chief Minister emphasised that safeguarding the Amarnath Yatra should not be seen solely as the responsibility of security agencies but as a collective social obligation shared by the people of Kashmir.

Polarisation vs Coexistence

According to Mehbooba, at a time when society is witnessing increasing polarisation and mistrust, the annual pilgrimage offers an opportunity to promote understanding, strengthen human connections, and reaffirm Kashmir's long-standing traditions of coexistence and communal harmony.

She noted that pilgrims who visit the Valley often become first-hand witnesses to Kashmir's culture, hospitality, and social values, making every interaction between locals and visitors meaningful. Mehbooba maintained that misinformation and prejudice directed against Kashmir and its people can be effectively countered through direct engagement and genuine human outreach rather than political rhetoric.