/First flight lands at Noida International Airport in historic milestone | WATCH

Noida International Airport has started its operations, with the first flight landing on Monday (Jun 15). An IndiGo flight from Lucknow marked the first landing at the Jewar-based airport, marking the beginning of flight operations at the greenfield project. The project is aimed at enhancing air connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and other parts of the country.

According to officials, the flight 6E 2278 took off from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 7:12 am and landed at Noida International Airport at 7.58 am. This was followed by the first takeoff from the airport by a flight to Lucknow carrying villagers from the region whose land was acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government for the development project.

The inaugural flight departed at approximately 8:19 am, carrying several prominent passengers, including Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and senior officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), among them CEO Rakesh Singh, Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, and PCS officer and former Jewar SDM Abhay Singh.

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According to officials, the new air route is expected to improve connectivity for business travellers, students, professionals and tourists, while also contributing to the region’s economic growth and development.

They added that the airport has been designed as an integrated multimodal transport hub, offering seamless links with road networks and other transportation systems alongside air travel.

Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann has outlined a goal of serving five million passengers during the airport’s first year, with infrastructure plans ultimately aimed at accommodating up to 70 million travellers annually.

While the inaugural flight took off on Monday, officials said that regular commercial operations on the route are expected to begin later. The new service is expected to provide a convenient alternative for passengers travelling between Noida and Lucknow, many of whom currently rely on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport or undertake the journey by road.