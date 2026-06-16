/Telegram banned in India? NTA clarifies restrictions on messenger app ahead of NEET 2026 re-exam

Days before the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21, India has banned the Telegram messenger app. Welcoming the government's decision, the National Testing Agency (NTA) accused the messaging platform of being used by cheating networks to spread misinformation and fabricate claims of paper leaks.

Telegram to be permanently banned in India?

No, Telegram Messenger won't be permanently banned in India. In a statement issued on Tuesday (Jun 16), the NTA said authorities had imposed two temporary restrictions on Telegram in India following recommendations made by the agency.

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