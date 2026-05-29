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NEET-UG paper leak scandal: Army may help conduct re-exam for first time, suggest reports

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 29, 2026, 10:58 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 10:58 IST
NEET-UG paper leak scandal: Army may help conduct re-exam for first time, suggest reports

Army personnel in action during Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026 (L); activists protest against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI)

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More than 22 lakh students will reappear for NEET-UG on June 21, but this time the government is considering an unprecedented measure: involving the Indian armed forces to help secure the examination process. Reports suggest that the army may help deliver question papers. All we know.

Following the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, the Government of India, as per reports, is considering deploying the Indian armed forces to assist in conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. If implemented, this would mark the first time India's military has been involved in the logistics of a national entrance test. The proposal comes as the government faces mounting pressure to restore confidence in the medical entrance examination after the original test was scrapped over allegations of a widespread paper leak.

Also read | NEET-UG 2026 paper controversy: CBI identifies 'actual source' of questions leak; 2 more arrested

NEET re-examination to include Army's help?

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More than 22 lakh students are expected to appear for the re-examination on June 21. Reports suggest that the possibility of military involvement was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior government officials, National Testing Agency (NTA) representatives and education ministry officials also attended the review.

Citing officials familiar with the discussions, Hindustan Times reported that the meeting examined every stage of the examination process, from question paper preparation and printing to transportation, storage and delivery at examination centres.

A senior NTA official told the publication that the armed forces could be brought in primarily for logistical support and emergency operations, rather than for any role in conducting the examination itself.

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"We are exploring all possible options to ensure there is no scope for error. The Army can assist with logistics while the Air Force may help transport question papers in case of weather-related disruptions such as heavy rain or storms," the official said.

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The official added that multiple ministries and agencies have been roped in to ensure smooth conduct of the re-test. Apart from the defence establishment, the Home Ministry, state governments, the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Information Technology Ministry, the Department of Posts, and the Ministry of External Affairs are also involved in preparations. The unprecedented step reflects the scale of concern following the cancellation of the May 3 examination.

13 people arrested so far in NEET paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the alleged paper leak, has so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case. Investigators claim they have identified the source of leaked Physics, Chemistry and Biology questions that were allegedly circulated before the exam.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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