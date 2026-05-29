/NEET-UG paper leak scandal: Army may help conduct re-exam for first time, suggest reports

Following the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, the Government of India, as per reports, is considering deploying the Indian armed forces to assist in conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. If implemented, this would mark the first time India's military has been involved in the logistics of a national entrance test. The proposal comes as the government faces mounting pressure to restore confidence in the medical entrance examination after the original test was scrapped over allegations of a widespread paper leak.

NEET re-examination to include Army's help?

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More than 22 lakh students are expected to appear for the re-examination on June 21. Reports suggest that the possibility of military involvement was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior government officials, National Testing Agency (NTA) representatives and education ministry officials also attended the review.

Citing officials familiar with the discussions, Hindustan Times reported that the meeting examined every stage of the examination process, from question paper preparation and printing to transportation, storage and delivery at examination centres.

A senior NTA official told the publication that the armed forces could be brought in primarily for logistical support and emergency operations, rather than for any role in conducting the examination itself.

"We are exploring all possible options to ensure there is no scope for error. The Army can assist with logistics while the Air Force may help transport question papers in case of weather-related disruptions such as heavy rain or storms," the official said.

The official added that multiple ministries and agencies have been roped in to ensure smooth conduct of the re-test. Apart from the defence establishment, the Home Ministry, state governments, the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Information Technology Ministry, the Department of Posts, and the Ministry of External Affairs are also involved in preparations. The unprecedented step reflects the scale of concern following the cancellation of the May 3 examination.

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