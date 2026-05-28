/'Repeated election losses...': Dharmendra Pradhan slams RaGa for 'massive tampering' allegations; takes responsibility for CBSE OSM discrepancies

Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (May 28) took full responsibility for the discrepancies related to CBSE marking issues and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process. Talking to the press, he assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found intentionally causing irregularities that are affecting students. Amid uproar from students and opposition, the Union Education Minister also slammed Rahul Gandhi for alleging "massive tampering" in CBSE class 12th results and questioned the Leader of Opposition's "mental state".

Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes responsibility for CBSE marking errors

Pradhan chaired a meeting with CBSE officials at the CBSE headquarters to address technical and payment-related issues faced by students during the re-evaluation and verification processes. Talking to the press afterwards, he said that the board was working to address all concerns raised by the students regarding the evaluation and re-evaluation of class 12 examinations.

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He noted that this was the first time the OSM evaluation was used. Describing it as a "student-centric" process, and a globally accepted system aimed at transparency. "This was the first time CBSE used it, and some discrepancies have come to light. I take responsibility for this and assure you that a solution will be found. We are working on it. We will not leave any student's query unaddressed," he said.

The Education Minister also revealed that tech experts from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras had been roped in to assist the CBSE's technical team in reviewing the software and resolving issues.

"We take responsibility for any issues students face and apologise for them. I assure you that anyone found intentionally responsible for these discrepancies, regardless of their position within or outside CBSE, will not be spared," Pradhan said.

On Rahul Gandhi

Urging the political parties to avoid politicising the issue, Pradhan took special note of LOP Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "massive tampering". He insisted that the CBSE has already responded and that the procurement was done in line with GOI's policies. "I repeat, if any irregularities are found, no one will be spared."