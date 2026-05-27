/‘All my MCQs are correct’: CBSE student’s viral video adds fuel to 12th class answer sheet controversy

What began as one student, Vedant Shrivastava, questioning his marks has now snowballed into a much larger controversy surrounding CBSE’s answer sheet evaluation system, with viral videos, alleged mismatches and growing outrage putting the board under intense scrutiny. The latest flash point involves a Class 12 student identified as Sanjana, whose emotional video about her Chemistry answer sheet has exploded across social media. In the clip, she is seen holding her evaluated paper and pointing out what she claims are glaring discrepancies in marking.

'So pissed' at CBSE

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In a video that is now going viral on social media, the 12th-grade student said: "I just received my Chem answer book from CBSE, and I’m literally so pissed." In the nearly 50-second clip, the student, identified as Sanjana in social media posts, alleges that several of her multiple-choice answers matched the official marking scheme but were still marked incorrect. "As you can see this is my answer sheet. Then the answers are marked A, B, A, C, B... And in the marking scheme also given by CBSE it is... But as you can see only two of my answers are correct," she says while scrolling through the paper.

In some sections, she claims questions she clearly attempted were shown as "unattempted" on the evaluated sheet. "Not to mention the first page it shows that I have not attempted all these questions when I have," she says.

Vedant Shrivastava controversy continues

This follows another viral complaint involving a student named Vedant Shrivastava. Vedant had earlier alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE did not belong to him at all. According to his family, the handwriting, sentence structure and writing style visible in the scanned copy appeared completely different from his own work. CBSE later acknowledged that an incorrect answer book had been shared in his case and said corrective action was being taken.

His complaint triggered a massive online debate, especially among anxious students and parents already frustrated with the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

CBSE under scanner