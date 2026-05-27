/NEET-UG 2026 paper controversy: CBI identifies 'actual source' of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions leak; 2 more arrested

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation is rapidly widening, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) now arresting two more accused in the case, taking the total number of arrests so far to 13. Among those arrested is Dr Manoj Shirure, a doctor based in Maharashtra’s Latur district. According to investigators, he allegedly played a direct role in helping three students access leaked chemistry questions before the examination. One of those students, the agency claims, is the son of a coaching centre owner already under arrest in the case.

The second accused arrested is Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member associated with Pune-based Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA). The CBI says Shah received leaked Physics questions from another arrested accused, Manisha Havaldar.

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CBI searches 49 locations

So far, the CBI has carried out searches at 49 locations across the country, said the investigative agency. Officials say investigators have seized laptops, mobile phones and several incriminating documents, all of which are currently undergoing forensic and digital analysis. "Investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations in various places and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on."

CBI identifies the actual source behind paper leak

The CBI in its statement said that it has identified the "actual source of the leakage of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions which were circulated "before the May 3 examination.

"So far, 13 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar. Investigation is continuing with various special teams working in tandem," said the statement.

The case was officially registered on May 12 after the Ministry of Education lodged a complaint following allegations of a coordinated leak operation.