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NEET-UG 2026 paper controversy: CBI identifies 'actual source' of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions leak; 2 more arrested

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 27, 2026, 13:09 IST | Updated: May 27, 2026, 13:09 IST
NEET-UG 2026 paper controversy: CBI identifies 'actual source' of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions leak; 2 more arrested

Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) stage a 'symbolic Shradhanjali Sabha and Mundan Protest' against the NEET Paper Leak, outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) Office in Okhla, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: (ANI)

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The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe is getting bigger, with the CBI now arresting two more accused, including a doctor and a physics teacher allegedly linked to leaked questions circulated before the exam. Investigators say they have now identified the original source of the leak.

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation is rapidly widening, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) now arresting two more accused in the case, taking the total number of arrests so far to 13. Among those arrested is Dr Manoj Shirure, a doctor based in Maharashtra’s Latur district. According to investigators, he allegedly played a direct role in helping three students access leaked chemistry questions before the examination. One of those students, the agency claims, is the son of a coaching centre owner already under arrest in the case.

The second accused arrested is Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member associated with Pune-based Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA). The CBI says Shah received leaked Physics questions from another arrested accused, Manisha Havaldar.

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CBI searches 49 locations

So far, the CBI has carried out searches at 49 locations across the country, said the investigative agency. Officials say investigators have seized laptops, mobile phones and several incriminating documents, all of which are currently undergoing forensic and digital analysis. "Investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations in various places and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on."

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CBI identifies the actual source behind paper leak

The CBI in its statement said that it has identified the "actual source of the leakage of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions which were circulated "before the May 3 examination.

"So far, 13 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar. Investigation is continuing with various special teams working in tandem," said the statement.

The case was officially registered on May 12 after the Ministry of Education lodged a complaint following allegations of a coordinated leak operation.

The scandal has triggered massive outrage among students and parents nationwide, especially because more than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across over 5,400 centres in India and abroad.
Following the controversy, the government cancelled NEET-UG 2026 entirely and ordered a re-examination under tighter security measures. The fresh exam is now scheduled to be held on June 21.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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