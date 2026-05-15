Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday (May 15) announced that starting next year, NEET-UG examinations would be held online through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This comes amid a massive controversy over this year's NEET paper leak. Pradhan also confirmed that the National Testing Authority (NAT) will be holding the reexamination for NEET-UG 2026 on June 21 (Sunday). The announcement comes days after the unprecedented cancellation of the May 3 exam over a paper leak scandal that shook the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and triggered nationwide outrage among more than 22 lakh aspirants.

Education minister confirms paper leak

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At a high-stakes press conference, Pradhan made a key admission that many students had feared. "Questions have gone out under the guise of guess papers," he said. That statement effectively confirmed that what initially appeared to be speculative prep material was, in fact, linked to leaked exam content. Pradhan revealed that the verification process, which started on May 8th, lasted four days before the Centre on May 12, took the decision to cancel this year's examination.

June 21 re-test: What changes now

Pradhan said admit cards will be issued by June 14, while students will be given one week to re-select their preferred exam city, acknowledging that many candidates may no longer be in the same locations as their original test centres.

The exam will also be extended by 15 minutes, shifting from the earlier 2 pm to 5 pm schedule to 2 pm to 5:15 pm, allowing extra time for attendance and procedural formalities. Additionally, in a major relief measure, all previously paid fees will be refunded, and the re-exam will be conducted with zero additional fees for candidates.

‘We will not let malpractice happen again’

Pradhan repeatedly stressed that the government’s “topmost priority” is protecting deserving students and preventing education mafias from sabotaging futures. "Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you. We had to make a difficult decision in the interest of the nation. We are very sad," Pradhan said.

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