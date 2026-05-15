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  • /NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: When will re-exam be held? Date announced! Check here

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: When will re-exam be held? Date announced! Check here

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 15, 2026, 09:19 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 10:09 IST
NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: When will re-exam be held? Date announced! Check here

National Student Union stages a protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

India’s NEET paper leak exam crisis is now entering phase two. After NEET-UG 2026’s cancellation shocked over 22 lakh students, the government has begun planning a re-exam under intense national scrutiny, while the CBI deepens its probe. Scroll down.

Two days after the unprecedented cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, the Centre has formally begun work on what may be one of the most scrutinised re-examinations in India’s education history. National Testing Agency (NTA), with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.
This comes as on Thursday (May 14) night, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the first high-level strategy meeting with top education and testing officials to map out the path forward after the May 3 medical entrance exam was scrapped over alleged paper leak allegations affecting more than 22 lakh aspirants.

Also read | Did a Kerala student leak NEET-UG paper? CBI probing money trail as reports suggest students paid Rs 2-5 lakh for access

When will NEET-UG reexamination happen?

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Citing sources, ANI reported that the late-night meeting at Pradhan’s residence focused primarily on ensuring the fresh examination is conducted in a “completely safe, transparent and credible manner.”

The scale of the meeting reflected the seriousness of the crisis. Among those present were Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, along with senior representatives from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

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CBI widens conspiracy probe

Even as re-exam planning accelerates, the criminal investigation is deepening. A Delhi court has granted the CBI seven days’ custody of five accused, including Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar and Yash Yadav, as investigators probe what the court itself described as a potential “larger conspiracy.”

According to investigators, the alleged leak chain moved from Shubham to Yash, then through Mangilal and Dinesh, with accusations that leaked papers were sold to candidates for as much as Rs 12 lakh each.

The court also flagged deleted mobile data and possible evidence tampering, underscoring fears that the operation may involve a wider organised network.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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