Two days after the unprecedented cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, the Centre has formally begun work on what may be one of the most scrutinised re-examinations in India’s education history. National Testing Agency (NTA), with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

This comes as on Thursday (May 14) night, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the first high-level strategy meeting with top education and testing officials to map out the path forward after the May 3 medical entrance exam was scrapped over alleged paper leak allegations affecting more than 22 lakh aspirants.

When will NEET-UG reexamination happen?

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Citing sources, ANI reported that the late-night meeting at Pradhan’s residence focused primarily on ensuring the fresh examination is conducted in a “completely safe, transparent and credible manner.”

The scale of the meeting reflected the seriousness of the crisis. Among those present were Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, along with senior representatives from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

CBI widens conspiracy probe

Even as re-exam planning accelerates, the criminal investigation is deepening. A Delhi court has granted the CBI seven days’ custody of five accused, including Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar and Yash Yadav, as investigators probe what the court itself described as a potential “larger conspiracy.”

According to investigators, the alleged leak chain moved from Shubham to Yash, then through Mangilal and Dinesh, with accusations that leaked papers were sold to candidates for as much as Rs 12 lakh each.