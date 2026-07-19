FIFA World Cup fever grips India

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has thanked Zee TV for promoting football across India ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final between Spain and Argentina. As football fever grips the country, restaurants stay open late, Kerala announces a school holiday, and fans prepare for one of the biggest nights in football history. Infantino also expressed hope of seeing India compete in a future FIFA World Cup, while Zee TV reaffirmed its commitment to supporting youth football development across the country.