/At least 50 Malian soldiers killed in deadly Ambush | Tuareg Rebels & JNIM claim responsibility

At least 50 Malian soldiers were killed after Tuareg separatists and jihadist fighters ambushed an army convoy near the strategic northern town of Anefis. The attack followed weeks of fierce fighting for control of the region. Earlier this month, fighters from the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA) and the al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) briefly captured Anefis and surrounded a military base used by the Malian army and Russian Africa Corps paramilitaries.