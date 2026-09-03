/Iran war: US strikes kill 6, wound dozens | World powers on alert

Tensions across the Middle East have reached a dangerous flashpoint following a major wave of U.S. air strikes on Iranian military positions along the southern coast and Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command confirmed targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defense systems, radar stations, and maritime assets. Local Iranian officials reported that one strike hit a residential home hosting a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, killing five civilians and injuring over 50 others.