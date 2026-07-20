/Parliament monsoon session: PM Modi lay out agenda of Monsoon session

The 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today amidst high political tension. The Opposition is set to challenge the government on major issues, including the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged corruption at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, while protests led by the CJP persist outside. Despite the expected disruptions, the government aims to advance a packed legislative agenda, including eight key Bills, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address the media before proceedings commence.