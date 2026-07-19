/Marco Rubio urges Cuba to release 700 political prisoners after Dissident artist arrives in US

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 18:57 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 18:57 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on Cuba to immediately release more than 700 political prisoners following the release of prominent dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara. Rubio praised the activist for standing up against Cuba's communist government and described the San Isidro Movement as a symbol of hope for the Cuban people. The artist has been granted humanitarian parole in the United States after spending five years in prison.