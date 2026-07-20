/US-Iran war: IAEA probes reported attack on Iran's Darkhovin nuclear plant

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:27 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:27 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is currently investigating reports of an overnight strike on the construction site of Iran's Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has accused the United States of carrying out the attack using multiple projectiles, characterizing the strike as an act of aggression and a violation of international law.