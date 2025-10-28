/Trump scores another Nobel Peace prize nomination...this time from Japan

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 28, 2025, 08:49 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 08:51 IST
AI generated image of US President Donadl Trump holding a Nobel Photograph: (AI-Generated image)

‘Peacemaker’ Donald Trump has bagged another Nobel Peace Prize nomination, this time from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, announced the White House.

'Peacemaker' US President Donald Trump has scored another Nobel Peace Prize nomination, according to reports. In a statement, the White House on Tuesday (Oct 28) announced that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will nominate the POTUS for the prestigious prize. This comes as Trump visits Tokyo, a visit during which the US and Japan signed an agreement for "securing" supplies of critical minerals and rare earths. Meanwhile, continues to tout the many wars he has "solved" since his return as the US President for a second time, all with his eye on the Nobel Prize.

Also read | 'They are fabricating a war': Maduro slams US after 'peacemaker' Trump says 'we’re just gonna kill'

(More to follow)

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

