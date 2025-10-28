/Trump scores another Nobel Peace prize nomination...this time from Japan

'Peacemaker' US President Donald Trump has scored another Nobel Peace Prize nomination, according to reports. In a statement, the White House on Tuesday (Oct 28) announced that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will nominate the POTUS for the prestigious prize. This comes as Trump visits Tokyo, a visit during which the US and Japan signed an agreement for "securing" supplies of critical minerals and rare earths. Meanwhile, continues to tout the many wars he has "solved" since his return as the US President for a second time, all with his eye on the Nobel Prize.